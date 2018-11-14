Haula (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 6, per the NHL media site.

The Golden Knights have not provided an update on Haula's status and by using a retroactive designation the club could still activate him as soon as he is healthy. Prior to getting hurt, the center appeared to have shaken off his slow start to the season with five points in as many games. In Haula's stead, Cody Eakin figures to take on a top-six role.