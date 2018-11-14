Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Designated for injured reserve
Haula (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 6, per the NHL media site.
The Golden Knights have not provided an update on Haula's status and by using a retroactive designation the club could still activate him as soon as he is healthy. Prior to getting hurt, the center appeared to have shaken off his slow start to the season with five points in as many games. In Haula's stead, Cody Eakin figures to take on a top-six role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Health status still unclear•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Will travel but not play in next three games•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Heads off on stretcher•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Delivers helper in narrow loss•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Shifts to scoring line•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tickles twine Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...