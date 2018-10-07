Haula provided the shootout winner over the Wild on Saturday, with the Golden Knights edging out the home team, 2-1.

Haula was the sixth shooter in the skills competition, going five-hole on Devan Dubnyk, whose momentum from sliding backwards allowed the puck to trickle into the cage. Unfortunately, shootout goals rarely count in fantasy games, and Haula finds himself looking for his first goal or assist of the 2018-19 campaign after sailing to career highs across the board with Vegas last year.