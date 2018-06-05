Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Earns assist Monday
Haula garnered a helper in Monday's 6-2 loss to Washington.
In the regular season, Haula racked up 29 goals (second best on the team), but is currently stuck in a rut with a 10-game goal drought that dates back to the second round of the playoffs. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the center hasn't added much during his slump, as he has just four assists, 14 shots and 12 hits. The Golden Knights will need all hands on deck -- the 26-year-old included -- in order to extend the series Thursday.
