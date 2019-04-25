Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Ends year on IR

Haula (lower body) wasn't able to get back into the lineup before the Golden Knights' season came to a close.

Haula last played Nov. 6 versus Toronto and missed a total of 74 games due to his lower-body issue. There was some thought the center might be available if the team made it to the second round, which could be an indication he will be ready to go for 2019-20. The Finn was seeing top-six minutes prior to getting hurt, but that was before the Knights added Mark Stone to the roster, which could see Haula relegated to a third-line role moving forward.