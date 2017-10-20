Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Expected to resume skating Saturday
Haula (undisclosed) is expected to get on the ice with the team Saturday.
The fact that Haula is just stepping back onto the ice for the first time doesn't bode well for his availability against the Blues on Saturday, although coach Gerard Gallant did not specifically rule the winger out. With the 26-year-old sidelined, the Golden Knights brought up highly touted prospect Alex Tuch, who has potted two goals in as many games.
