Haula scored a goal and added a helper in a 5-2 defeat at Minnesota on Friday.

Haula has simply been dynamite as of late for the Knights, scoring 11 points in Vegas' past eight contests. He's now a 20-goal scorer for the first time in his career and is one assist short of tying his career high in that category. He's flourished in Nevada, and he should be a strong option in all formats while he's on this hot streak.