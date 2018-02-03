Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Extends goal streak to five
Haula scored a goal and added a helper in a 5-2 defeat at Minnesota on Friday.
Haula has simply been dynamite as of late for the Knights, scoring 11 points in Vegas' past eight contests. He's now a 20-goal scorer for the first time in his career and is one assist short of tying his career high in that category. He's flourished in Nevada, and he should be a strong option in all formats while he's on this hot streak.
