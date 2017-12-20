Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Extends point streak with power-play goal
Haula extended his point streak to seven games Tuesday, recording a power-play goal and adding a helper in a win over the Lightning.
Haula has scored in back-to-back contests and is now up to 13 goals and 24 points in 29 games. The 26-year-old forward is in the middle of a breakout season and has been a terrific fit in Vegas. His remarkably consistent production and time on the power play make him a safe fantasy play whenever the Golden Knights take to the ice.
