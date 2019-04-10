Golden Knights' Erik Haula: First-round appearance unlikely
Haula (lower body) is unlikely to be ready for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Haula has been skating on his own, albeit away from the team as the Golden Knights are in San Jose preparing to take on the Sharks. The Finn sees heavy power-play ice time when healthy, so it's a shame that Haula is not expected to be in action against a feisty club that was well above the league average in committing penalties during the regular season.
