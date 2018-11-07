Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Heads off on stretcher
Haula was stretchered off the ice after taking a hit from Patrick Marleau in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Marleau's hit caused Haula's leg to buckle against the boards in an ugly scene. The severity of the injury is clearly bad from the stretcher being used, but there's no official diagnosis at this time. Expect a prompt update by the postgame presser.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Delivers helper in narrow loss•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Shifts to scoring line•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tickles twine Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Displays late-game heroics•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Produces breakout campaign•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Earns assist Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...