Haula was stretchered off the ice after taking a hit from Patrick Marleau in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Marleau's hit caused Haula's leg to buckle against the boards in an ugly scene. The severity of the injury is clearly bad from the stretcher being used, but there's no official diagnosis at this time. Expect a prompt update by the postgame presser.