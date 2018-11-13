The Golden Knights don't expect to have an update on Haula (lower body) until Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The fact that Vegas plays on Wednesday and the team stated that they won't have an update on Haula's injury until that day puts him at risk of missing his fourth straight game. The Golden Knights will then host the Blues on Friday before embarking on a three-game road trip.

