Haula (rest) will suit up against the Oilers on Thursday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports

Haula got the night off on Tuesday in Vancouver as Vegas is prepping its roster for a postseason run. The 27-year-old Finn has been one of several pleasant surprises for the Golden Knights this season, scoring 29 goals and 55 points in 74 games played. Haula can be used as normal now that he's back.