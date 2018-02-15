Haula (illness) was back on the ice for practice Thursday, as the Golden Knights prepare to take on the Oilers at home, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Haula likely wouldn't have practiced if he wasn't fit to play in the upcoming contest, so feel free to use him as needed in fantasy. Several players suited in armor have enjoyed breakout seasons with the nascent franchise, with the Finn no exception. He's gathered a career-high 21 goals to complement 19 assists through 51 games, and is clearly an option on the man advantage with 14 power-play points to boot.