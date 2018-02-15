Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Looks ready to play
Haula (illness) was back on the ice for practice Thursday, as the Golden Knights prepare to take on the Oilers at home, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Haula likely wouldn't have practiced if he wasn't fit to play in the upcoming contest, so feel free to use him as needed in fantasy. Several players suited in armor have enjoyed breakout seasons with the nascent franchise, with the Finn no exception. He's gathered a career-high 21 goals to complement 19 assists through 51 games, and is clearly an option on the man advantage with 14 power-play points to boot.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Surprise scratch Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Extends goal streak to five•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: One point away from career high•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Two helpers in loss to Cats•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Closes out 2017 in style•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Extends point streak with power-play goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...