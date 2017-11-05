Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Massive three-point effort
Haula had a big day Saturday, scoring two goals and adding one assist. One of the goals and the assist came on the power play.
What a sweet afternoon for Haula, who had come off injured reserve a week ago. He was a depth forward in Minnesota, but with Saturday's game, he has six points in nine games. Haula could deliver career totals this season.
