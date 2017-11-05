Haula had a big day Saturday, scoring two goals and adding one assist. One of the goals and the assist came on the power play.

What a sweet afternoon for Haula, who had come off injured reserve a week ago. He was a depth forward in Minnesota, but with Saturday's game, he has six points in nine games. Haula could deliver career totals this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories