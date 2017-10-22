Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Moving closer to return
Haula (lower body) returned to the ice on his own Saturday, having skated for nearly 25 minutes ahead of the team practice, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
A shifty playmaker, Haula remains on injured reserve but is said to be nearing a return to the lineup. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights continue to drop jaws with an incredible record-breaking start; they've earned 12 points through their first seven games to kick-start the inaugural season. As a result, we're betting that this has reduced the pressure on Haula to return before he's absolutely ready.
