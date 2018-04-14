Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Nets winner in double overtime
Haula scored the game-winning goal Friday, beating Jonathan Quick on his team's 56th shot to earn a 2-1 double overtime victory over the Kings.
The rest seems to have paid off for Haula, who nearly hit the 30-goal mark in a career year during the regular season. Coming through in double overtime is the mark of a clutch player, and Haula should keep getting opportunities as normal. He'll need plenty in this series, as Jonathan Quick has been in top form so far.
