Haula scored the game-winning goal Friday, beating Jonathan Quick on his team's 56th shot to earn a 2-1 double overtime victory over the Kings.

The rest seems to have paid off for Haula, who nearly hit the 30-goal mark in a career year during the regular season. Coming through in double overtime is the mark of a clutch player, and Haula should keep getting opportunities as normal. He'll need plenty in this series, as Jonathan Quick has been in top form so far.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories