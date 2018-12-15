Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Not dealing with ACL injury
Haula (lower body) underwent surgery last month, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. "It wasn't an ACL as some people reported," Golden Knights GM George McPhee said. "It's just an atypical injury for hockey."
There is still hope that Haula will return this season, but he remains month-to-month with his lower-body injury. On Friday, Vegas welcomed Paul Stansty back into the lineup after he'd dealt with a significant lower-body injury of his own, and that will help offset some of the special teams contributions that Haula likely would've made in a healthy state.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Out a couple more months•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Deemed month-to-month•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Health status still unclear•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Will travel but not play in next three games•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Heads off on stretcher•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...