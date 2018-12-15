Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Not dealing with ACL injury

Haula (lower body) underwent surgery last month, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. "It wasn't an ACL as some people reported," Golden Knights GM George McPhee said. "It's just an atypical injury for hockey."

There is still hope that Haula will return this season, but he remains month-to-month with his lower-body injury. On Friday, Vegas welcomed Paul Stansty back into the lineup after he'd dealt with a significant lower-body injury of his own, and that will help offset some of the special teams contributions that Haula likely would've made in a healthy state.