Haula delivered an empty-net, power-play goal to complement an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 home win over the Blue Jackets.

When Haula was in Minnesota, the Wild played more to his defensive capabilities in five-on-five situations, but the Golden Knights are starting him in the offensive zone at even strength 51.6 percent of the time. While that's not a big split in terms of where Haula lines up on the ice, he's at least been primed to make more of an offensive impact this way. Indeed, the Finn has tied a career high with 34 points in 43 games and he's collected five goals and five assists on the man advantage to boot.