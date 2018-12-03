Haula (lower body) is back in Vegas and on crutches. While he hasn't been ruled out for the season, head coach Gerard Gallant says he won't play for a couple months, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The fact that the idea of Haula being out for the year has to be addressed is certainly not a good sign. It seems like the Golden Knights have to be prepared to be without their center for quite some time. Vegas is also without Paul Stastny (undisclosed) for a couple more weeks, so it is really being stretched at the center position for now.