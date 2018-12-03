Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Out a couple more months
Haula (lower body) is back in Vegas and on crutches. While he hasn't been ruled out for the season, head coach Gerard Gallant says he won't play for a couple months, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The fact that the idea of Haula being out for the year has to be addressed is certainly not a good sign. It seems like the Golden Knights have to be prepared to be without their center for quite some time. Vegas is also without Paul Stastny (undisclosed) for a couple more weeks, so it is really being stretched at the center position for now.
