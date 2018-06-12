Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Produces breakout campaign
Haula scored 29 goals and 55 points while registering 175 shots on goal in 76 games this season.
Like most of his Vegas teammates, Haula took his first season as a Golden Knight in stride and set career highs in nearly every category, including goals, assists, and points. He was also excellent with a man advantage, racking up 19 power-play points. However, the 27-year-old was quiet during a 20-game postseason run, scoring just three goals and nine points. Barring an offseason trade, Haula should remain with the team and continue growing in the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Earns assist Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tallies helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Picks up apple in series win•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Two points as Vegas crushes San Jose•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Nets winner in double overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: In lineup Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...