Haula scored 29 goals and 55 points while registering 175 shots on goal in 76 games this season.

Like most of his Vegas teammates, Haula took his first season as a Golden Knight in stride and set career highs in nearly every category, including goals, assists, and points. He was also excellent with a man advantage, racking up 19 power-play points. However, the 27-year-old was quiet during a 20-game postseason run, scoring just three goals and nine points. Barring an offseason trade, Haula should remain with the team and continue growing in the 2018-19 season.