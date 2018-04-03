Haula (rest) will sit out against the Canucks on Tuesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

There's nothing to suggest that Haula's absence is for any reason other than rest. Vegas has defied the odds by making it to the playoffs in the inaugural season, and Haula -- who has 55 points (29 goals, 26 assists) through 74 games -- needs to be in tip-top shape as a skater deployed in both special teams situations.