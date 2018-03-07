Play

Haula scored his 24th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He also chipped in a team-high six shots and a plus-1 rating. Haula isn't quite matching his blistering scoring pace from late January and early February, but he still has three goals and six points in his last 10 games as he continues to pad his career-best totals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories