Haula found twine twice in an otherwise forgettable game, an 8-3 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.

The good news for Haula was that he contributed a pair of goals on the power play, getting to 27 on the year. The bad news is that he was also on the ice for seven of New Jersey's eight goals, leaving him with an ugly minus-5 plus-minus rating. Haula's done a great job finding the net all season, but it's important to offset his low plus-minus with the rest of your lineup in order to prevent his flaws there from overwhelming the scoring potential he brings to your squad.