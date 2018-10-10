Haula is projected to move up to the second line against the Capitals on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Paul Stastny (undisclosed) is expected to miss the next three games, otherwise Haula almost assuredly wouldn't have seen the line upgrade, yet there does seem to be some merit in his promotion. The Finnish-born center scored on his only shot against the Sabres on Monday, and Haula is averaging close to two minutes on the man advantage in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign.