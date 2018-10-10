Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Shifts to scoring line
Haula is projected to move up to the second line against the Capitals on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Paul Stastny (undisclosed) is expected to miss the next three games, otherwise Haula almost assuredly wouldn't have seen the line upgrade, yet there does seem to be some merit in his promotion. The Finnish-born center scored on his only shot against the Sabres on Monday, and Haula is averaging close to two minutes on the man advantage in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tickles twine Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Displays late-game heroics•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Produces breakout campaign•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Earns assist Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tallies helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Picks up apple in series win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...