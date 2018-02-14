Play

Haula (illness) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It was odd to see Haula scratched after having six goals and six assists in the last 12 games, so seeing a sickness in the injury column fits well. Brendan Leipsic will slot into Tuesday's lineup in Haula's place, and his next chance to slot in will be Thursday against the Oilers.

