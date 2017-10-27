Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Taken off injured reserve
Haula (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.
Haula has been trending in the right direction toward returning to the lineup. In a corresponding move, the Golden Knights waived Jason Garrison to clear space on the 23-man roster. While the club hasn't confirmed the center's status, it's hard to imagine he would be taken of IR just to sit on the bench -- look for Haula to suit up versus Colorado on Friday.
