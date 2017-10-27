Haula (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Haula has been trending in the right direction toward returning to the lineup. In a corresponding move, the Golden Knights waived Jason Garrison to clear space on the 23-man roster. While the club hasn't confirmed the center's status, it's hard to imagine he would be taken of IR just to sit on the bench -- look for Haula to suit up versus Colorado on Friday.