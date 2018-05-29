Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Tallies helper in win
Haula notched an assist on the opening goal in Monday's Game 1 win over Washington.
Haula helped set the tone with a power-play assist just 7:15 into the first period. The second-line center now has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 16 games so far in the playoffs, a career-high mark. The 27-year-old Finnish winger also enjoyed by far his most productive regular season with Vegas in 2017-18, compiling 55 points (29 goals, 26 assists) in 76 games, showcasing his potential to produce at a high level. While he may not play quite as much as some other second-line centers around the league (16:54 per game in the playoffs), Haula is a key part of what makes Vegas' four-line attack so dangerous.
