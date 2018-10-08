Haula scored one goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Haula's been working as the second-line right wing in Alex Tuch's absence but hadn't recorded a point until he fired a shot on net and it deflected off a defender and past Carter Hutton. Fantasy owners shouldn't fret at the measly output over three games, as the 27-year-old continues to work on the team's second power-play unit where he racked up 12 goals and 19 points last season.