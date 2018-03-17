Haula contributed a goal and an assist in his team's defeat, as his teammates generated no other opportunities in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

Haula's goal marked his 21st and puts him over the 50-point barrier for the season, a strong accomplishment with a young team. Plus, in a rare situation, he finished the night on a positive with a plus-minus rating of plus-2. If he's figuring out how to play two-way hockey, that only bodes well for his value moving forward.