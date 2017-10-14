Golden Knights' Erik Haula: Transferred to IR
Haula was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Saturday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
A bottom-six center who averaged 3:46 of power-play ice time with a pair of points through his first four games with the expansion club, Haula's injury is a bit curious, but it must be a significant condition for him to be sent directly to IR. The Finn was quite active in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings, scoring his first goal of the season with five PIM and four shots. Vegas has called up Russian playmaker Vadim Shipachyov in the wake of Haula's ailment.
