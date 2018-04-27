Haula scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.

The helper came on James Neal's tally with the man advantage, one of three power-play goals the Golden Knights scored in the rout. Haula was quiet in the first round, picking up only one point (a goal) in the four-game sweep of the Kings, but the 27-year-old looks ready to get back to his regular-season form now that he's got his playoff legs under him.