Haula (lower body) will remain with the Golden Knights on a three-game road trip, but he won't play in any of those contests, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Haula will be out until next Wednesday's home game against the Ducks at the earliest. The Finn absorbed a hard hit from Patrick Marleau in Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs and had to be stretched off the ice, but Vegas has opted to leave him on the active roster for the time being.