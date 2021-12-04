Dadonov scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Dadonov ended his five-game point drought when he helped out on a Max Pacioretty tally in the first period. In the second, Dadonov added an insurance goal. The Russian winger has slipped back into a third-line role with the Golden Knights' forward group nearly at full health. He has six goals, five assists, 65 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 23 appearances.