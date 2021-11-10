Dadonov scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Dadonov provided a quick response to Yanni Gourde's goal late in the second period, answering just 15 seconds later to knot the score at 2-2. The goal was Dadonov's first in six games and his third of the year. The Russian winger is up to five points, 32 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 11 hits through 13 contests.