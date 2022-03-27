Dadonov scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over Chicago.

The 33-year-old hasn't been shaken by the cancelled trade that would have sent him to Anaheim, lighting the lamp in his fourth straight game and completing an improbable comeback in a game Vegas was trailing 3-0 heading into the third period. Dadonov has been streaky all season but the rollercoaster is on the climb right now, and he has seven goals and 11 points over his last 11 games.