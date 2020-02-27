Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Back with big club
Vegas promoted Quinney from AHL Chicago on Thursday.
The Golden Knights only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Quinney's promotion, so he'll be on hand as an emergency option for Friday's matchup with Buffalo. The 24-year-old winger has notched one assist in two appearances with the big club this campaign.
