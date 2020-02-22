Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Called up to Vegas
Quinney was called up from AHL Chicago on Friday.
Quinney ranks third on AHL Chicago's scoring list with 14 goals and 32 points in 42 appearances. The forward has yet to make his NHL debut, but will likely do so in a fourth-line role in Saturday's game against the Panthers, as he is the 12th forward on the roster.
