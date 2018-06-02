Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Earns two-year ELC with hometown club
Quinney signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Friday.
Quinney -- who happens to call Las Vegas his home -- appeared in 57 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2017-18. The winger recorded 14 goals, 19 assists to complement a tidy plus-5 rating over that span, though he was held in check over three games during the Calder Cup playoffs. While it generally takes a really special player to reach the NHL over the duration of a one- or two-year ELC, it could be a bit different in Quinney's case since Vegas will have 11 of its forwards up for contract negotiations by the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...