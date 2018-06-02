Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Earns two-year ELC with hometown club

Quinney signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Friday.

Quinney -- who happens to call Las Vegas his home -- appeared in 57 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2017-18. The winger recorded 14 goals, 19 assists to complement a tidy plus-5 rating over that span, though he was held in check over three games during the Calder Cup playoffs. While it generally takes a really special player to reach the NHL over the duration of a one- or two-year ELC, it could be a bit different in Quinney's case since Vegas will have 11 of its forwards up for contract negotiations by the start of the 2020-21 campaign.