Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: First NHL point is assist
Quinney posted an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
The Las Vegas native picked up his first NHL point in just his second game. Quinney has a hit and two shots in his young career -- his limited usage in a fourth-line role will keep him from making much of a fantasy impact.
