Quinney suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Quinney got hit by Michael Carcone early in the second period. The 27-year-old Quinney is on an AHL contract this year, so he was unlikely to make the NHL roster barring the Golden Knights having a desperate need for forward depth. It's unclear what kind of timeline he's facing for a return.