Quinney was demoted to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

Quinney recorded his first NHL point Sunday and was sent back down after the game. This could just be a paper move as the Golden Knights don't play again until Wednesday and Quinney needs to be on the AHL roster tomorrow in order to be eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 24-year-old has 32 points in 42 AHL contests.

