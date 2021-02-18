The Golden Knights reassigned Quinney to AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

The 25-year-old has yet to suit up in game action for Vegas this season after seeing three games during 2019-20. Quinney will head down to the minors, where he racked up 36 points over 46 games with AHL Chicago last year. Quinney is expected to spend his time between the minors and taxi squad this season.