Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Shuffles back to minors
The Golden Knights reassigned Quinney to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
The Vegas native made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights this year, and he posted an assist and a minus-1 rating over three games with the big club. The 24-year-old has been quite impressive in the AHL, recording 33 points over 43 games, and he'll continue to develop with increased opportunities at the minor-league level.
