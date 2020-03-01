Play

The Golden Knights reassigned Quinney to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

The Vegas native made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights this year, and he posted an assist and a minus-1 rating over three games with the big club. The 24-year-old has been quite impressive in the AHL, recording 33 points over 43 games, and he'll continue to develop with increased opportunities at the minor-league level.

