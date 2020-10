Quinney signed a one-year contract extension worth $700,000 with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Quinney made his NHL debut in February and recorded an assist in three appearances. He produced 17 goals and 19 assists in 46 games with AHL Chicago during 2019-20 as well. The 25-year-old Las Vegas native will remain in the Golden Knights' organization for another year, although he isn't likely to make much of an impact at the NHL level.