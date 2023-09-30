Quinney was waived by the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The 28-year-old played three games for Vegas in the 2019-20 campaign, picking up one assist. He has not seen any NHL action since then and had 25 goals and 64 points for AHL Henderson last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Signs with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Injured on high hit•
-
Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Receives AHL deal•
-
Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Staying in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Heads back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Gage Quinney: Added to taxi squad•