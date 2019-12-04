Play

Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Back to AHL

Sparks was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Once again, Sparks didn't appear in a game while with the Golden Knights on an emergency basis. It's safe to assume that if Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) hasn't returned to the team in time for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Sparks would be called up again.

