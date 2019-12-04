Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Back to AHL
Sparks was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Once again, Sparks didn't appear in a game while with the Golden Knights on an emergency basis. It's safe to assume that if Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) hasn't returned to the team in time for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Sparks would be called up again.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Promoted to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Returning to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Brought up on emergency condition•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Up with big club on emergency basis•
-
Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Shipped to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.