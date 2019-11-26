Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Brought up on emergency condition
The Golden Knights recalled Sparks from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis Tuesday.
The emergency condition of this report signals that either Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban has an affliction that will keep them out of Wednesday's game against the Predators. Sparks isn't in line for NHL action during this stint unless the aforementioned issue turns out to be long term.
