Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: In goal Tuesday
Sparks will get the starting nod for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Sparks was was already facing an uphill battle to unseat Malcolm Subban as the No. 2 in Vegas, but the fact that Subban put together a solid .933 save percentage in the first preseason game won't make things any easier for Sparks. Still, the 26-year-old will likely be in the mix until the closing days of camp to see who gets to start the season in the NHL.
