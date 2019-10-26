Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Needed in relief Friday
Sparks stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Marc-Andre Fleury midway through the second period in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.
The second goal was the product of some bad luck, as the puck caromed in off Sparks' skate on a Matt Calvert centering attempt from behind the net, but the Knights' backup netminder also didn't do much to change the momentum of the game. It was his first action since being called up to replace Oscar Dansk on the NHL roster, and Vegas will likely continue to limit Sparks' opportunities as much as possible behind Fleury.
