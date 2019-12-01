Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Promoted to NHL
Sparks was recalled on emergency basis from AHL Chicago on Sunday.
With Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) potentially missing a game or two this week, Sparks was called up on emergency basis. If Fleury can't go, Malcolm Subban will likely draw the start with Sparks backing up. However, the Golden Knights do have a back-to-back scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The 26-year-old owns a .924 save percentage and 2.50 GAA at the AHL level this season.
