Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Sent to AHL

The Golden Knights re-assigned Sparks to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

Sparks was called up Friday on an emergency basis after Marc-Andre Fleury was reportedly having a battle with the flu. As evidenced by this news, Fleury seems to be progressing from the illness, and Sparks is no longer necessary with Malcolm Subban also healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories